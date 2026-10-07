Kashmera Shah Takes Dig At Govinda's Alleged Girlfriend Komal Rani Swarnkar As She Heads For New Project: 'Kisi Boyfriend Ne Finance Nahi Kiya…' - VIDEO

Kashmera Shah Takes Dig At Govinda's Alleged Girlfriend Komal Rani | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kashmera Shah was spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening, October 6, where the paparazzi asked her about her travel plans. While revealing that she was headed to Greece, Europe, for a new project, Kashmera appeared to take a sharp dig at Govinda’s alleged girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar. Kashmera is married to actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is Govinda's maternal nephew, making the veteran actor her uncle-in-law.

Kashmera Shah Takes Dig At Govinda's Alleged Girlfriend Komal Rani

Speaking to the paparazzi, Kashmera shared that she was travelling to Greece for an upcoming project. She also revealed that she will be associated with the project in dual capacities- as an actor and a director.

Further, taking a dig at Komal, she said, "Khaas baat yeh hi ki yeh project independent hai, na mere husband (Krushna Abhishek) na finance kiya, na kisi boyfriend ne," before laughing.

She further added, "Hum bahar ki film karte hai bhai, ghar ki nahi karte."

Check out the video:

Kashmera’s remarks quickly caught attention, particularly her reference to a "boyfriend," which was perceived as a veiled dig amid reports surrounding Govinda and his alleged relationship with Komal Rani Swarnkar.