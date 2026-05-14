Karuppu Release Date: 9 AM Shows Of Suriya & Trisha Starrer Cancelled; Fans Upset

Karuppu 9 AM Shows Cancelled |

Suriya and Trisha starrer Karuppu, which is slated to release today (May 14), was supposed to have shows starting from 9 am. However, the producer of the film, SR Prabu, took to X (Twitter) at 1 am on Thursday and informed everyone that the 9 am shows are cancelled.

He tweeted, "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone! (sic)."

Even director RJ Balaji tweeted, "Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him (sic)."

Suriya Fans Upset With Karuppu 9 AM Shows Getting Cancelled

Fans of Suriya are quite upset that the 9 am shows of Karuppu were cancelled. A fan tweeted, "WTF is this clarification, should we take a day off and wait the entire day tomorrow as well??? Will the shows start at 12 pm or 6 pm, or will you still be doing your business this entire month? Give us a clear explanation, or you watch your own movie (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "@prabhu_sr please 🥺 refund my money. I don't want to see the movie. I booked the 12:40 show. If it is not available, then refund my money. Otherwise (sic)."

One more fan tweeted, "No apologies, we are already ready for the celebrations, so don't destroy our day. Please confirm today's release to ensure our celebration (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Gave Permission For 9 AM Shows Of Karuppu

The makers had tweeted that the new CM of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, had granted special permission to have 9 am shows of Karuppu in the state. Now, with the shows getting cancelled, it was evident that the fans would get upset.

Read Also Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Grants Permission For 9 AM Shows Of Trisha Starrer Karuppu

Till now, neither Suriya nor Trisha has given any statement about the 9 am shows getting cancelled.