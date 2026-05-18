Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya & Trisha Krishnan Starrer Crosses ₹120.75 Crore Worldwide After Strong Opening Weekend

Karuppu crosses ₹120 crore worldwide in 3 days | Photo Via YouTube

The Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu, which also features Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Supreeth Reddy, was released worldwide on May 15 alongside Aakhri Sawal and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film received mixed reviews from critics but performed strongly at the box office despite the clash. The film opened to a solid Rs 15.50 crore and has continued to show strong growth at the box office.

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Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu collected Rs 28.35 crore on Day 3 (first Sunday), registering around 17% growth over Day 2, which stood at Rs 24.15 crore. On Day 3, the Tamil version contributed Rs 24.20 crore across 5,048 screens, while the Telugu version added Rs 4.15 crore across 1,795 screens, taking the total release to 6,843 screens.

With this momentum, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark within just three days of release. Its total India gross now stands at Rs 78.75 crore, with an India net collection of Rs 68 crore so far.

Overseas, the film added Rs 13 crore on Day 3, pushing its international total to Rs 42 crore. This takes the overall worldwide gross to Rs 120.75 crore.

About Karuppu

Karuppu was originally slated to release on May 14, 2026, but reports suggested that financial issues led to a one-day delay. The film eventually arrived in theatres on May 15.

The film marks Trisha’s reunion with Suriya after their 2005 film Aaru. Apart from the lead pair, Karuppu also stars Yogi Babu, Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika, Natty Subramaniam, Supreeth Reddy and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles. RJ Balaji also plays a negative character in the movie.