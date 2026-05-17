Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's Film Sees 51% Growth, Crosses ₹66 Crore Worldwide

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu continued its strong run at the box office on its second day (Saturday, May 16), registering impressive growth after a solid opening. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film collected Rs 23.40 crore net in India on day two across 6,288 shows.

According to Sacnilk, the second-day earnings marked a 51 per cent jump from its opening-day collection of Rs 15.50 crore net.

With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 38.90 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 45.04 crore in just two days. Overseas too, Karuppu performed well, collecting Rs 10 crore gross on Saturday and taking its total overseas earnings to Rs 21 crore. The movie’s total worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 66.04 crore.

The Tamil version contributed the majority of day-two earnings with Rs 19.75 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 3.65 crore to the tally.

The film’s strong growth comes despite mixed reviews from critics. However, audience response appears to be largely positive, helping the movie maintain momentum at the ticket windows.

According to reports, the movie has been mounted on a budget of around Rs 130-140 crore, though the makers have not officially confirmed the numbers. Considering the scale of the film, the opening weekend collections are being viewed as encouraging. Trade experts believe the movie now needs to remain steady on Sunday and maintain strong weekday collections to continue its successful run.

Karuppu was originally slated to release on May 14, 2026, but reports suggested that financial issues led to a one-day delay. The film eventually arrived in theatres on May 15.

The film marks Trisha’s reunion with Suriya after their 2005 film Aaru. Apart from the lead pair, Karuppu also stars Yogi Babu, Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika, Natty Subramaniam, Supreeth Reddy and Anagha Maya Ravi in key roles. RJ Balaji also plays a negative character in the movie.

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The story revolves around a father-daughter duo fighting for justice while facing repeated delays in their court case. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when Suriya’s character Saravanan enters the picture, with the film hinting at him being an incarnation of Karuppusamy.