Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Takes Good Opening, Collects ₹15.50 Crore

Karuppu Box Office Collection | YouTube

After getting delayed by a day reportedly due to some financial issues, RJ Balaji's Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha, was finally released on Friday. The film has received mixed reviews from critics, but the audience has loved it, and the movie has taken a good opening at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu collected Rs. 15.50 crore net at the box office on its first day. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu, and the original Tamil version minted Rs. 13.10 crore, while the dubbed Telugu version earned Rs. 2.40 crore.

While the opening is good, it has failed to beat Suriya's last release, Retro, on its first day. Retro, on day one, had minted Rs. 19.10 crore. However, as the word of mouth is quite positive, we can expect Karuppu to show a jump at the box office, or at least stay steady.

Karuppu Budget

While the makers of Karuppu have not yet officially announced the budget of the movie, according to reports, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 130-140 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 15.50 crore is decent. However, it clearly needs to show a jump at the box office over the weekend and maintain good momentum on weekdays as well.

RJ Balaji & Trisha Visited Theatre To Watch Karuppu With Fans

On Friday, RJ Balaji and Trisha went to Chennai's Rohini Theatre to watch the first day first show of Karuppu with fans. Videos of the same have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, we can see that after the film gets over and fans are cheering, Balaji gets emotional, shouts his heart out, and thanks the fans. Apart from directing the film, Balaji also plays a pivotal role in Karuppu, and his performance is also being appreciated.