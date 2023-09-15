 Kartik Aaryan Drops Late Birthday Wish For Chandu Champion Director Kabir Khan: 'Diet Itna Chal Raha Hai Ki..'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKartik Aaryan Drops Late Birthday Wish For Chandu Champion Director Kabir Khan: 'Diet Itna Chal Raha Hai Ki..'

Kartik Aaryan Drops Late Birthday Wish For Chandu Champion Director Kabir Khan: 'Diet Itna Chal Raha Hai Ki..'

Chandu Champion is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Kartik Aaryan Drops Late Birthday Wish For Chandu Champion Director Kabir Khan: 'Diet Itna Chal Raha Hai Ki..' | Photo Via Instagram.

Director Kabir Khan turned a year older on Thursday. A day later, actor Kartik Aaryan took to social media to wish him a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture with Kabir which he captioned, "Happy birthday handsome director @kabirkhankk sir. Chandu ka Diet itna chal raha hai ki hosh hi nahi hai insta par ek din late post ho raha hai."

Read Also
7 Kartik Aaryan Inspired Outfits You Need For A Perfect First Impression
article-image

In the picture, Kabir could be seen looking at the monitor as Kartik stands behind him in a blue shirt. The actor-director duo is all set to collaborate for the first time for the film Chandu Champion.

As per a statement, 'Chandu Champion' is "based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up". With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

Read Also
Exes Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Hug Each Other Goodbye After Gadar 2 Bash, Fans REACT (WATCH)
article-image

Recently the makers of Chandu Champion unveiled the first look of actor Kartik Aaryan. In the first look, Kartik could be seen donning the India blazer with short hair and an intense expression with some little injury marks on his face.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film Captain India and in director Anurag Basu's next Aashiqui 3.

Talking about director Kabir Khan's work front, he last directed the period sports drama film 83 which starred actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Read Also
Karan Johar Says He's 'Working On Something' With Kartik Aaryan After Dostana 2 Fallout
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Groove To Chaleya At Jawan Success Meet In Mumbai (WATCH)

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Groove To Chaleya At Jawan Success Meet In Mumbai (WATCH)

Shah Rukh Khan On Jawan Success: 'Actual Heroes Are The Technicians Who Worked On Film For 4 Years'...

Shah Rukh Khan On Jawan Success: 'Actual Heroes Are The Technicians Who Worked On Film For 4 Years'...

Keerthy Suresh's Dad Rubbishes Her Wedding Rumours With Jawan Composer Anirudh: 'Absolutely No...

Keerthy Suresh's Dad Rubbishes Her Wedding Rumours With Jawan Composer Anirudh: 'Absolutely No...

Akshay Kumar Calls Son Aarav 'Angrez' On His 21st Birthday; Gets TROLLED

Akshay Kumar Calls Son Aarav 'Angrez' On His 21st Birthday; Gets TROLLED

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Mobbed By Fans At Mumbai Airport

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Mobbed By Fans At Mumbai Airport