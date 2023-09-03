7 Kartik Aaryan Inspired Outfits You Need For A Perfect First Impression

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2023
Take a cue from Kartik Aaryan on how to pair him a bols colour jacket with a T-shirt. This look is perfect for a first date
Co-ord sets like this are another way to make a nice impression. Pair it up with some funky sneakers
A black leather jacket can never go out of style. Pair it up with a funky prin T-shirt and sneakers. You can also opt for a pastel colour pants to go with it
Print is In! The colourful shirt paired up with denim or black pants is perfect for your beach dates. You can wear it for both day and night dates
Check Blazer with sweater and tie is another look that you can wear at a professional setup as well as on a date. This look will definetely help you to create the first impression
Sweatshirt and denim jeans can never go out of fashion. It is a look that is casual and comfortable
White jacket can go well with every outfit. Add it with your black pant and shirt to complete the look
