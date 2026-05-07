Kartavya Trailer: Saif Ali Khan's Brilliant Performance Will Give You Goosebumps In This Shah Rukh Khan's Production Venture - Watch

Kartavya Trailer | YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan's production venture Kartavya, starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 15, 2026. The trailer of the movie was launched at an event in Mumbai on Thursday, and it has also been released online.

Netflix India took to social media to share the trailer and wrote, "Har faisla ek chunauti hai. Aur har farz ek Kartavya hai. Kartavya arrives on 15 May, only on Netflix! (sic)."

Har faisla ek chunauti hai. Aur har farz ek Kartavya hai.

Kartavya arrives on 15 May, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/X6zOkSe2Le — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 7, 2026

Well, the trailer of Kartavya is decent. It looks like a raw and gritty cop drama, but it is Saif's performance that grabs our attention the most. He is simply fantastic in the trailer, and his performance will give you goosebumps, especially at the end.

The movie also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi, and it is Manish and Saurabh, who surely leave a mark in the trailer.

While talking about his character, Saif said, “Pawan is a man constantly negotiating with himself, between what he believes is right, what’s expected of him, and what he must protect. What drew me to Kartavya is that it doesn’t offer easy answers; it puts you in uncomfortable spaces and forces you to ask what you would do when every choice comes at a personal cost."

Har rishte ka hain apna Kartavya.

Watch Kartavya, trailer out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lwOEdYxTX1 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 6, 2026

Further talking about his experience of working in Kartavya, the actor said, "Working with Pulkit and the entire cast made this journey even more compelling and thrilling. It’s been especially exciting to collaborate with Red Chillies Entertainment for the first time on a project as layered as Kartavya. We’re excited for audiences across the world to engage with this story on Netflix.”

The trailer is decent, and the performances look very good. So, let's wait and watch what response Kartavya will get.