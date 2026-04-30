Kartavya OTT Release Date: Saif Ali Khan's Intense Cop Avatar Grabs Attention; Shah Rukh Khan Announces 'Har Faisla Ek Imtihaan Hoga'

Kartavya OTT Release Date: Saif Ali Khan’s Intense Cop Avatar Grabs Attention |

Saif Ali Khan starrer film Kartavya is all set to hit the OTT screen soon. Shah Rukh Khan took to X to promote his wife Gauri Khan's produced film. Bollywood's Superstar SRK took to X to announce the OTT release date of Kartavya.

Kartavya OTT Release Date

Kartavya will be releasing on OTT on Friday, May 15, 2026. The movie will be exclusive available to stream on Netflix with a subscription plan.

Kartavya Cast & Crew

Kartavya stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Zakir Hussain, Sanjay Mishra, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi in the key roles. Kartavya is directed and written by Pulkit. Kartavya is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd.

SRK Promotes Kartavya

Shah Rukh Khan announced the OTT release date of Kartavya on his X account. He tweeted, "Kartavya ke iss chakravyuh mein, har faisla ek imtihaan hoga. Watch Kartavya, out 15 May, only on Netflix."

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first look of Kartavya. In the poster, Saif Ali Khan is seen in a police uniform, standing before a blazing fire. His face bears visible bruises, hinting at a recent fight. A police vehicle is seen in the background as he looks on at the flames.

Kartavya Storyline

Kartavya delves into the moral dilemmas that come with choosing what is right, offering a layered and introspective narrative. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit, marking their second collaboration after Bhakshak, the film strengthens an already dynamic creative partnership known for delivering meaningful, socially rooted stories with authenticity.

Fronted by a compelling performance from Saif Ali Khan and supported by a strong ensemble cast, the film is inspired by the lived experiences of India’s hinterlands while exploring themes that resonate universally. With a continued commitment to championing distinct voices and original storytelling, Kartavya promises a gripping cinematic experience that lingers long after the credits roll.