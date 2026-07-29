Karishma Tanna Welcomes Baby Boy With Varun Bangera After 4 Years Of Marriage; Khushi Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi & Others Congratulate

Karishma Tanna welcomes first child, a baby boy | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Karishma Tanna has embraced motherhood as she and her husband Varun Bangera welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The actress shared the happy news with her fans on July 29, 2026, revealing that their little one arrived on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima.

Karishma Tanna Welcomes First Child

Taking to social media, Karishma shared a heartfelt note announcing the arrival of her baby boy. She wrote, "Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… Our greatest blessing is here. 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun.”

Check out the official announcement:

Celebs React

The announcement soon filled social media with congratulatory messages, with several fans and celebrities showering love and blessings on the new parents. Actresses including Sonu Sood, Khushi Kapoor , Jasmin Bhasin, Maheep Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Aamir Ali, Neha Dhupia, Smriti Irani, Anjali Anand, Sonal Chauhan, Anushka Ranjan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and others congratulated Karishma and Varun on this special milestone.

Karishma had announced her pregnancy on April 6, 2026, leaving fans excited for this new chapter in her life. Since then, the actress had been sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey with her followers.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera tied the knot on February 5, 2022, in Mumbai in a lavish wedding ceremony attended by their close friends and family members. After four years of marriage, the couple has now welcomed their first child and stepped into parenthood.

Work Front

Karishma, who made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001, was last seen in Hansal Mehta's Netflix TV series Scoop, released in 2023.

Karishma played the role of a wrongly incarcerated journalist, Jagruti Pathak, and her character is modelled on former journalist Jigna Vora, who was named as one of the accused in the sensational J Dey murder case.

In 2024, Karishma also had a cameo in Ananya Panday's show Call Me Bae.