Khushi Kapoor To Pay Tribute To Sridevi In Mom 2, Source Says 'She Will knock You Out With Her Performance' |

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is said to be the next big thing to be ‘rediscovered’. The young star-daughter, who started with accolades for her performance as ‘Betty’ in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, got waylaid with awful films like Nadaaniyan (2025) where she was paired with Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Loveyapa (2025) where she romanced nepo-kid Junaid Khan. Burying those films six-feet beneath the ground, KK now embarks on an absolutely exciting new chapter.

So far, it was Janhvi carrying the Sri legacy forward; now it is Khushi’s turn

Come November, Khushi will be seen in Girish Kohli’s Mom 2, produced by her dad, Boney Kapoor. Shot extensively in Noida and Greece, Mom 2, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Karishma Tanna (as the mom), is carrying a fantastically “alive” pre-buzz. Besides, Karishma who is said to be kadak in the rushes seen by marketing professionals, the word in the studio corridors is that Khushi is the surprise package. Apparently, the second-born of Sridevi has realised Mom 2 is not just any film in her career. She actually has the onus of carrying her late superstar mother’s legacy forward. Mom (2017) directed by Ravi Udyawar was Sridevi’s swan song. The superlative actress and India’s biggest female superstar was posthumously awarded the National Award for Best Actress and the Best Actress Award at IIFA after her shocking, untimely and sad demise in February 2018.

For Khushi, Mom2 is her way of paying homage to Sridevi

Coming back to Khushi, she’s fully aware that when she comes out Mom 2, she will be taking forward a dream which is as much hers as it was Sridevi’s. Keeping this in mind, but without letting it burden her performance, Khushi has apparently turned in what is being termed as a sensitive and dynamic act. Our source who was fortunate to catch the rushes said, “Khushi will knock you out with her performance. It’s almost as if KK’s a new actor all together. Though it is usually her sister Janhvi, who is compared to her mom, this time, Khushi has sprung a pleasant surprise on everyone by bringing her A-game to this emotional-thriller. And, yes you can see, shades of Sridevi in her, just as is the case with Janhvi.’’

This will also be Khushi’s birthday gift to her father, Boney Kapoor

Guess, KK knew right from the start that this movie was special. Mom (2017) is a film that will always be remembered as Sridevi’s last film and as such it has a special place in the annals of Hindi film history. Our source added, “By enhancing her own act and giving Mom 2 her all, Khushi has not only done her dad, Boney and her mom, Sridevi proud, she will make the world sit up and notice her new-avatar. Perhaps, post Mom 2, a new phase of Khushi’s career will unfold.”

By the way, as of today, Mom 2 is being readied for a November, 2026, release. Interestingly, Boney Kapoor has a birthday on November 11. And, if the release date of Mom 2 stays unchanged, he may get his best birthday gift from the youngest of the brood.