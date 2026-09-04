Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera Reveal Baby Boy's Name On Janmashtami: Ved Tanna Bangera -Here's What It Means

Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera Name Their Baby Boy Ved On Janmashtami | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 29, 2026. The actress had revealed that their little one was born on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. Months later, on Friday, September 4, coinciding with the celebrations of Janmashtami, Karishma and Varun finally revealed their son’s name. Sharing a template on social media in a joint post, the couple introduced their little one as Ved Tanna Bangera.

Karishma Tanna Reveals Baby Boy's Name On Janmashtami

The couple wrote in the caption, "On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, with Kanha’s blessings, we lovingly introduce our little miracle… VED TANNA BANGERA. A name that means sacred knowledge, wisdom and light. With all our love, Karishma & Varun."

Check it out:

What Does 'Ved' Mean?

The name Ved has deep roots in Indian tradition and is derived from the Sanskrit word Veda, referring to the ancient sacred scriptures. The name is associated with knowledge, wisdom and spiritual understanding. By choosing Ved for their son, Karishma and Varun have given him a name carrying a strong connection to Indian culture and spirituality.

Karishma had announced her pregnancy on April 6, 2026, sharing the exciting news with her followers and marking the beginning of a new chapter in her life. Throughout her pregnancy, the actress occasionally offered fans glimpses of her journey on social media.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera tied the knot on February 5, 2022, in Mumbai in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family members. After more than four years of marriage, the couple has now stepped into parenthood.

Work Front

Karishma, who made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001, was last seen in Hansal Mehta's Netflix TV series Scoop, released in 2023.

Karishma played the role of a wrongly incarcerated journalist, Jagruti Pathak, and her character is modelled on former journalist Jigna Vora, who was named as one of the accused in the sensational J Dey murder case.

Next, Karishma has Mom 2, alongside Khushi Kapoor.