Karishma Tanna Makes First Appearance After Becoming Mother; Brings Her Newborn Baby Boy Home Along With Husband Varun Bangera - Watch Video

Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera Bring Their Baby Boy Home |

Actress Karishma Tanna and her husband, Varun Bangera, were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday, and on Saturday, the actress was discharged from the hospital. The couple got their little munchkin home and were clicked outside their residence in Mumbai.

The paparazzi congratulated Karishma and Varun, and they both thanked them. However, the couple opted not to show the face of their son. Varun was holding the baby in a carry cot. Watch the video below...

Baby Announcement

While announcing the arrival of their baby boy, the couple posted on Instagram, "Born on the sacred day of Guru Purnima… ✨ Our greatest blessing is here. 🤍 29th July 2026. Welcome to our world, little one. Karishma & Varun (sic)." Check out the post below...

Karishma and Varun got married in February 2022. After four years of their marriage, the couple, in April this year, announced that they were expecting their first child.

Since then, Karishma has been sharing pictures and videos of herself flaunting her baby bump. Their baby shower videos and pictures had also gone viral on social media.

Karishma Tanna's Movies & Shows

Karishma started her career in television and later starred in a few films. But, for the past few years, she has been making a mark on OTT with her amazing performances in web shows.

The actress currently has Mom 2 lined up, which also stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead role.

Khushi Kapoor To Surprise One And All With Her Act In Mom 2?

While we all know that Karishma is a very good actress, a few days ago, a source told The Free Press Journal that Khushi will surprise one and all with her performance in Mom 2. The source said, “Khushi will knock you out with her performance. It’s almost as if KK’s a new actor altogether. Though it is usually her sister Janhvi who is compared to her mom, this time, Khushi has sprung a pleasant surprise on everyone by bringing her A-game to this emotional thriller. And, yes, you can see shades of Sridevi in her, just as is the case with Janhvi.”