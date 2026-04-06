Karishma Tanna Announces Pregnancy With Husband Varun Bangera After 4 Years Of Marriage: 'A Little Miracle'

Karishma Tanna Announces Pregnancy | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Karishma Tanna announced her pregnancy with husband, businessman Varun Bangera after four years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot on February 5, 2022, in Mumbai in a lavish wedding, shared the joyous news with their fans and followers on social media. The actress also revealed that her baby is due in August 2026.

Karishma Tanna Announces Pregnancy

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, April 6, Karishma shared adorable photos announcing her pregnancy. She wrote, "A little Miracle, Our greatest gift— August 2026." The actress shared a carousel of cute pictures, including her and Varun posing with baby shoes and wearing caps with 'Mom' and 'Dad' written on them.

Check it out:

Celebrities React

Soon after Karishma shared the news on her social media handle, her industry friends and colleagues flooded the comments section with sweet wishes. Mahhi Vij wrote, "Congratsss." Khushi Kapoor, who is set to star opposite her in Mom 2, commented, "Ahhh," with white heart emojis.

Anusha Dandekar wrote, "Congratulations my loves! Love you and your babies so much and can’t wait to love the little Angel! Incominggggg…Already hugged you lots but sending you more from here."

Kritika Kamra wrote, "Congratulations," while Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Jasmin Bhasin, Tahira Kashyap, Sonal Chauhan, Anita Hassanandani, Gauahar Khan, Maniesh Paul and Aamir Ali also congratulated the parents-to-be.

Work Front

Karishma, who made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001, was last seen in Hansal Mehta's Netflix TV series Scoop, released in 2023.

Karishma played the role of a wrongly incarcerated journalist, Jagruti Pathak, and her character is modelled on former journalist Jigna Vora, who was named as one of the accused in the sensational J Dey murder case.

In 2024, Karishma also had a cameo in Ananya Panday's show Call Me Bae.