 Kareena Kapoor Wishes 'Darling Iggy' Ibrahim Ali Khan On His 23rd Birthday
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Ibrahim Ali Khan.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
article-image

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Ibrahim Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared a picture of Ibrahim that she captioned, "Happy birthday darling Iggy. Have the best one ever. Hugs..XX."

article-image

Ibrahim's aunt Saba Pataudi also wished him as she dropped a string of throwback pictures on her Instagram and wrote, "THEN &NOW. Mahsha'Allah. Our Iggy potter turns 23! HAPpY Birthday Ibrahim. Wishing U a life of happiness and success. You were made to shine. Lots of love...always n forever. Memories...baby ibu...to the adult today. Here are few moments captured along the way....."

article-image

Sara and Ibrahim are the two eldest children of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, with whom he has two kids -- Taimur and Jehangir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his romantic drama 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Reportedly, Ibrahim will be making his acting debut under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' upcoming project 'Sarzameen' which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

Kareena, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Singham Again.'

