Karan Patel Takes A Dig At Buzz Around Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump As He Asks For Work On Instagram...

Popular television actor Karan Patel took to his official Instagram account to ask for work and urged those who are casting for new projects to contact him. Karan, best known for playing the role of Raman Bhalla in daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Rishabh Bajaj in 2020. Post that, he only appeared in several reality shows as a guest.

On his Instagram story, Karan penned a note in which he asked people to get back to work now that some of the major events like Lok Sabha Elections and T20 World Cup are over. He also took a dig at the media coverage of actress Deepika Padukone's pregnancy.

"Ok, so now that, the GENERAL ELECTIONS are over, INDIA has WON the T20 World Cup, DEEPIKA PADUKONE's cutest baby bump has also been revealed, CONGRATULATIONS to the, to be mommy & daddy... Now can we get back to work please, and let me know if anyone's casting."

Karan is quite active on social media platforms and he often makes headlines for sharing his views and opinions on various issues.

The actor gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Raman Bhalla in the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite actress Divyanka Tripathi. He made his acting debut in 2003 with Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki. Over the years, he has also been a part of shows like Kasturi, Kasamh Se, Teri Meri Love Stories, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Kesar and others.