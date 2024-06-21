Karan Patel SLAMS Dog Walker For Hitting Labrador In Andheri: 'Let's See How This Bast**d Behaves When We Drag Him On A Walk'

Actor Karan Patel has reacted to the viral viral visuals of a dog walker ill-treating a pet dog on the streets of Andheri, Mumbai. Taking to his Instagram story, the actor shared a couple of pictures in which the man is seen standing on the road with the dog.

Karan lashed out at the dog walker and urged the owner of the dog to take strict action against him. He also shared the location where the man was spotted ill-treating the dog.

Revealing the identity of the man, Karan wrote, "Just saw this walker hitting this Labrador in the lane opposite Cosmopolitan College in DN Nagar. Please spread the word and help find the owner. The walker's name is Sukhi and he seems to work for quite a few homes in the area."

Karan said that the man should be beaten up the same way as he treated the dog. "Yeh ek baar mil jaaye bas. Ab ye kutta banega," the Yeh Hai Mohabattein actor added.

In the caption of his Instagram story, Karan further wrote, "Anyone with info on this motherf**ker dog walker, please send it to me. Let's see how this bast**d behaves when we put a leash around his neck and drag him on a walk... In no fu***ng way will cruelty to animals be tolerated. Consequences will be severe and let's start with his as***le walker."

A few days back, actress Alia Bhatt, Sophie Choudry and Soha Ali Khan also slammed a female dog walker for harassing a dog in Bandra after a horrific video went viral.

Karan is quite active on social media platforms and he often makes headlines for sharing his views and opinions on various issues.

Karan gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Raman Bhalla in the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Divyanka Tripathi.