Karan Patel Reportedly Exits Rise & Fall 2; Medical Reasons Or Eviction? Here’s What We Know |

Karan Patel has reportedly exited Rise And Fall Season 2. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor had often been seen asking the show’s team to open the door and let him leave the game, although his requests never materialised. However, his reported exit this time has sparked curiosity about what may have led to his sudden departure from the Virender Sehwag-hosted reality show.

Why Did Karan Patel Exit Rise And Fall 2?

According to a report by Film Window, Karan is now out of Rise And Fall 2. However, the exact reason behind his reported exit remains unclear. While some reports suggest that the actor may have left the show due to medical reasons, others claim that he could have been eliminated from the competition.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the reason for Karan’s reported exit. Following the reports, fans took to social media to react, with many pointing out that this is reportedly the second reality show from which the actor has exited midway. One user wrote, “Why does this happen every time?” Another commented, “Yeah, it always goes like this every time with the show.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Karan has exited a reality show midway. Earlier this year, the actor left The 50 after suffering a rib fracture during a task. While his exit initially sparked speculation, Karan’s team later clarified that his injury worsened due to the physical demands of the show and that he ultimately took a voluntary exit on medical advice. The actor had reportedly continued participating despite the injury and even returned as a wildcard before his health forced him to leave the competition.

Will Shehzaad Poonawalla be the ultimate ruler?

The battle for the Rise & Fall 2 Ultimate Ruler title has now come down to Shehzad Poonawalla and Gautam Gulati. The latest episode saw the contenders being narrowed down through a series of ticket-based rounds, with Irina Rudakova becoming the final contestant to be eliminated from the race. Shehzad and Gautam are now the last two Rulers standing, with the upcoming episode set to reveal who claims the coveted position. As per the reports, Shehzaad might emerge as the ultimate ruler in the upcoming episode. However, the update remains to be announced by the makers.