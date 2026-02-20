'His Exit Was Not Strategic': Karan Patel Elimination From The 50 Was A 'Health Necessity', Team Clarifies Misconceptions

Karan Patel Elimination From The 50 Was A 'Health Necessity' |

Karan Patel has been eliminated from The 50, and several misconceptions about his exit have been clarified. It has been clearly stated that Karan’s departure was not due to a lack of effort but was instead because of "medical compulsion." His team addressed a clip that viewers had misinterpreted and taken out of context.

Soapbox PR released a statement regarding Karan's exit, saying, "This is to address the misinformation surrounding Karan Patel’s under-performance and exit from The 50." The statement explained that Karan sustained a rib injury during the first task in the show but continued to perform despite the pain. Upon re-entering the show, he was prescribed painkillers and injections.

Karan's team further clarified that the clip of him resting in the show was likely taken out of context. They said, "Those were medically advised recovery moments after high-intensity tasks — not avoidance or lack of effort."

The team also emphasized that Karan’s exit was not strategic but necessary due to medical advice. They assured fans that he did not underperform on the show, ending the note with, "We request media and digital platforms to let facts — not speculation — shape the narrative."

Since the statement was released, fans have flooded the comments with supportive messages. One wrote, "Wish you speedy recovery kp," while many others shared "get well soon" wishes.

During the first task, Karan collided with Sidharth Bhardwaj with significant force, Because of the same, he faced a hairline fracture in his rib bone that was later confirmed to be a proper rib fracture. After the X-rays and medical checkups, Karan was given oral pain killers, intramuscular injections and suggested mandatory rests between the tasks. The same rest photos later went viral on social media, with many questioning the actor's participation in the tasks.

