Karan Kundrra Takes Playful Dig At Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash After Playground Controversy: 'Mere Ghar Ke Kalesh...' - VIDEO

Karan Kundrra Jokes About Tejasswi Praksh-Elvish Yadav Fight | Photo Via Mx Player

The grand finale of reality show Playground Season 5 is set to feature television personality Karan Kundrra as a special guest. In a glimpse of the upcoming episode, Karan is seen addressing the ongoing controversy involving mentors Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash, and he does so with his trademark humour.

Karan Kundrra Takes Dig At Tejasswi Praksh-Elvish Yadav Fight

Taking a playful dig at the two, Karan referred to Elvish as his 'chota bhai' and Tejasswi as his 'choti fiance.' He then joked about their public disagreement, saying, "Yeh mera chota bhai (Elvish), aur yeh meri choti fiance (Tejasswi). Mere ghar ke kalesh ko poora Hindustan mein pocha rakha hai inn dono ne."

Check out the video:

Karantly the #PlaygroundS5 is all set for some extra sparkle ✨🤗



King K @kkundrra is bringing his charm to the Finale 🎮👑



Let's give a huge shoutout 🥳 #KaranKundrra 🤝 pic.twitter.com/4oR5u9fBRg — 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐊𝐊𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐑𝐀 𝐎𝐅𝐂 (@IamTeamKKundrra) September 11, 2026

Karan went on to joke about Tejasswi’s reaction to the heated exchange. "Teja bohot shocked lagi thi mereko, isiliye nahi ki Elvish ne gaali di. Usko iss baat ka shock laga ki isne ek baar mein itni saari English kaise bol di," he said.

Continuing his humorous take, Karan added, "Teja ki problem yehi hai, iske samne jo bhi English mein baat karta hai, usse yeh jagad leti hai."

About Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash Feud

The comments come amid a controversy involving Elvish and Tejasswi, who are mentors on Playground Season 5. The two, who had previously shared a friendly bond after appearing together on Laughter Chefs, found themselves at the centre of a heated dispute following a video from the Playground sets that went viral on social media.

The footage showed Elvish and Tejasswi engaged in a tense argument. While discussing the performance of members of his team, Elvish appeared to lose his temper after Tejasswi interrupted him. During the exchange, he was heard telling her, “Shut the f*ck up,” which further escalated the situation and sparked reactions online.

Read Also Elvish Yadav SLAMS Tejasswi Prakash For Leaking Playground Set Video Showing Him Abusing Her:...

#elvishyadav showed Tejasswi Prakash her true worth #elvisharmy first teja started from interview then elvish Yadav Cooked . Finally shutup teja your PR game exposed. pic.twitter.com/ugyk2jHqNO — Elvish Yadav 🦁 (@abhiiydv47) September 4, 2026

After which, Following the video's circulation online, Elvish took to X to address the controversy and defend his actions. He accused Tejasswi of leaking footage from the set, allegedly to “look cool” or make him appear to be in the wrong.