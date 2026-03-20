Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar & Other Bollywood Celebrities Attend Manish Malhotra's Mother's Funeral - Watch Videos

Manish Malhotra's Mother's Funeral | Instagram

Designer Manish Malhotra's mother, Garima Malhotra, passed away on Thursday at the age of 94. Soon, many Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and others reached his house. Now, on Friday, her funeral took place in Mumbai, and many celebrities like Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and others attended it.

Check out their videos below...

Karan Johar At Manish Malhotra's Mother's Funeral

Urmila Matondkar At Manish Malhotra's Mother's Funeral

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani At Manish Malhotra's Mother's Funeral

Fatima Sana Shaikh At Manish Malhotra's Mother's Funeral

Janhvi Kapoor At Manish Malhotra's Mother's Funeral

Check out the other videos of the funeral below...

We at The Free Press Journal pray that her soul rests in peace!