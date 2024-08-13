 Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji Pose With Australian PM Anthony Albanese Ahead Of IFFM (PHOTO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar, Rani Mukerji Pose With Australian PM Anthony Albanese Ahead Of IFFM (PHOTO)

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji Pose With Australian PM Anthony Albanese Ahead Of IFFM (PHOTO)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Rani Mukerji, who delivered a keynote address at the Australian Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 05:51 PM IST
article-image

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Rani Mukerji, who delivered a keynote address at the Australian Parliament House in Canberra on Tuesday. Johar and Mukerji are in Australia to attend the 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Albanese posted a selfie with the duo on his official Instagram handle. "Rani Mukerji and @karanjohar are in Canberra promoting the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It's one of the largest Indian film festivals outside of India,and it's been running for 15 years. A testament to Australia's relationship with India and the vibrancy of the Indian-Australian community," the Australian PM captioned in the post.

FPJ Shorts
MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12
MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids
Read Also
Rani Mukerji On Suffering From Miscarriage After Adira: 'Pains Me That I Can't Give Sibling To My...
article-image

During her speech at the Australian Parliament House, Mukerji unveiled a stamp in honour of iconic filmmaker and her late father-in-law Yash Chopra. The event, which celebrated 50th anniversary of Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films, was attended by distinguished dignitaries, members of parliament and various ministers. "I'm truly honoured and humbled to be a part of this momentous occasion of the launch of legendary film-maker Yash Chopra's commemorative stamp at the Australian Parliament House.

"This is not only a celebration of Yash Chopra and YRF's rich and impactful 50-year-old legacy of shaping pop culture the world over but also of the Indian film industry that has entertained countless people through the power of cinema," Mukerji said. Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said the launch of the stamp was an "iconic moment".

Read Also
VIDEO: Karan Johar Gets Irked As Content Creator Calls Him 'Uncle' On London Streets
article-image

"This is a landmark year for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as we celebrate our 15th year. And what a blessing for us to share this special evening, having Rani Mukerji unveil the late Yash ji's stamp."

"His contribution to Indian cinema has influenced generations and will continue to do so for times to come. It is our absolute honour to have Rani with us here on this special landmark day to honour his legacy," she said. IFFM will begin on August 15 and run till August 25.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K

Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji Pose With Australian PM Anthony Albanese Ahead Of IFFM (PHOTO)

Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji Pose With Australian PM Anthony Albanese Ahead Of IFFM (PHOTO)

The Deliverance OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The Deliverance OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 Poster COPIED From Stranger Things 2? Netizens React

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 Poster COPIED From Stranger Things 2? Netizens React

Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski...

Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski...