 Karan Johar Mourns Fashion Designer Rohit Bal's Death: 'Unknowingly Wore Him For Diwali Last Night, Got Into Car & Read...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKaran Johar Mourns Fashion Designer Rohit Bal's Death: 'Unknowingly Wore Him For Diwali Last Night, Got Into Car & Read...'

Karan Johar Mourns Fashion Designer Rohit Bal's Death: 'Unknowingly Wore Him For Diwali Last Night, Got Into Car & Read...'

Fashion designer Rohit Bal passed away on November 1 at the age of 63, leaving the entire Bollywood fraternity in shock. Karan Johar mourned his loss, revealing that he "unknowingly" wore Bal's latest collection to a Diwali party the night before. "I clicked some images and got into my car and then read the heartbreaking news of his passing," shared Johar.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

India lost one of its ace fashion designers, Rohit Bal, who passed away on Friday, November 1, 2024, at the age of 63, leaving the entire Bollywood fraternity in shock. A few days ago, he made his grand comeback at Lakme Fashion Week 2024, where Ananya Panday turned showstopper for him.

Filmmaker Karan Johar mourned his loss and revealed that for a Diwali party last night, he 'unknowingly' wore Bal's latest collection. Sharing photos of himself in Rohit's designs on Instagram, he wrote, "I saw Gudda’s collection and show and, as always, marvelled at what a stunning artist, craftsmen, fashion legend he is... I say this with a heavy heart and in the present tense because his art and irreplaceable contribution to the fashion industry will remain forever.

"I told myself that I wanted to wear his latest collection on Diwali.. and requested for some of his stunning pieces. Unknowingly last night I wore him and clicked some images and got into my car and then read the heartbreaking news of his passing. He is a pioneer and a bona fide legend and will be missed by everyone’s lives he touched. Rest in peace, Gudda," wrote Johar.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
India’s Top 5 Safest Cars in 2024: Models Offering Exceptional Safety Ratings
India’s Top 5 Safest Cars in 2024: Models Offering Exceptional Safety Ratings
J&K: 2 Unidentified Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Anantnag's Larnoo forest Area
J&K: 2 Unidentified Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Anantnag's Larnoo forest Area
Karan Johar Mourns Fashion Designer Rohit Bal's Death: 'Unknowingly Wore Him For Diwali Last Night, Got Into Car & Read...'
Karan Johar Mourns Fashion Designer Rohit Bal's Death: 'Unknowingly Wore Him For Diwali Last Night, Got Into Car & Read...'
Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Set for Nov 4 Debut: Latest Teaser Released
Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Set for Nov 4 Debut: Latest Teaser Released
Read Also
India's Ace Fashion Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63 Days After Grand Return To Runway Following...
article-image

Fashion Development Council of India (FDCI) president Sunil Sethi confirmed Bal's death on Friday evening and told PTI that the designer was admitted to Aashlok Hospital in Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi.

"He had a cardiac arrest... heart failure. Rohit was a legend; we are completely shaken right now. We are trying to work out details for the cremation tomorrow," he told PTI.

Read Also
Designer Rohit Bal Shares Health Update After Being On Ventilator Support, Expresses Gratitude For...
article-image

In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments. Bal even underwent an emergency angioplasty after suffering a heart attack in 2010.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karan Johar Mourns Fashion Designer Rohit Bal's Death: 'Unknowingly Wore Him For Diwali Last Night,...

Karan Johar Mourns Fashion Designer Rohit Bal's Death: 'Unknowingly Wore Him For Diwali Last Night,...

Who Is Kashish Kapoor? Bigg Boss 18 Wildcard Entry Who Got Into Argument With Splitsvilla 15 Rival...

Who Is Kashish Kapoor? Bigg Boss 18 Wildcard Entry Who Got Into Argument With Splitsvilla 15 Rival...

Kriti Sanon's Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Holds Her Close During Diwali Celebrations, Actress Makes...

Kriti Sanon's Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Holds Her Close During Diwali Celebrations, Actress Makes...

Was 25-Year-Old Abjeet Kingra Arrested In AP Dhillon's Canada House Firing His Fan? Viral VIDEOS...

Was 25-Year-Old Abjeet Kingra Arrested In AP Dhillon's Canada House Firing His Fan? Viral VIDEOS...

Salman Khan Astrology Predictions: Actor Will Quit Acting, To Get Into Film, TV Production Next Year

Salman Khan Astrology Predictions: Actor Will Quit Acting, To Get Into Film, TV Production Next Year