Karan Johar Mourns Fashion Designer Rohit Bal's Death: 'Unknowingly Wore Him For Diwali Last Night, Got Into Car & Read...'

India lost one of its ace fashion designers, Rohit Bal, who passed away on Friday, November 1, 2024, at the age of 63, leaving the entire Bollywood fraternity in shock. A few days ago, he made his grand comeback at Lakme Fashion Week 2024, where Ananya Panday turned showstopper for him.

Filmmaker Karan Johar mourned his loss and revealed that for a Diwali party last night, he 'unknowingly' wore Bal's latest collection. Sharing photos of himself in Rohit's designs on Instagram, he wrote, "I saw Gudda’s collection and show and, as always, marvelled at what a stunning artist, craftsmen, fashion legend he is... I say this with a heavy heart and in the present tense because his art and irreplaceable contribution to the fashion industry will remain forever.

"I told myself that I wanted to wear his latest collection on Diwali.. and requested for some of his stunning pieces. Unknowingly last night I wore him and clicked some images and got into my car and then read the heartbreaking news of his passing. He is a pioneer and a bona fide legend and will be missed by everyone’s lives he touched. Rest in peace, Gudda," wrote Johar.

Check it out:

Fashion Development Council of India (FDCI) president Sunil Sethi confirmed Bal's death on Friday evening and told PTI that the designer was admitted to Aashlok Hospital in Safdarjung Enclave in Delhi.

"He had a cardiac arrest... heart failure. Rohit was a legend; we are completely shaken right now. We are trying to work out details for the cremation tomorrow," he told PTI.

In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments. Bal even underwent an emergency angioplasty after suffering a heart attack in 2010.