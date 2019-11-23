Karan Johar hosts 'TED Talks India Nayi Baat' for a special Ed-Tech episode

Star Plus’ show TED Talks India Nayi Baat has impressed viewers all over with its inspiring speakers and the great work that they have done. With its successful run coming to a conclusion, the makers have decided on adding a special episode to the line up which will be hosted by none other than the enterprising Karan Johar. Karan shall be speaking to select speakers from the last season and discussing the education scenario and how technology is assisting in changing the same.

Karan Johar also applauded the show in a special teaser and said, whenever we are discussing ‘Nayi Soch, Nayi Baat’ and new ideas, new inventions, discussing education too is very important. He will be seen discussing the different innovative approaches in the field of education.