Cost of Karan Johar's Louis Vuitton backpack can get you a brand new car!

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is known to be a trendsetter with when it comes to fashion. His larger than life couture make a statement whenever captured by shutterbugs.
Karan Johar recently turned the airport in to a runway with his extravagant airport look.
Karan Johar was seen sporting a bright orange tracksuit.
What grabbed our attention was however Karan Johar's Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh Prism Iridescent Christopher Backpack. This light-turning and attention-grabbing bag costs a whooping Rs. 5.5 lakh.
Virgil Abloh debuted the show stopping Prism Keepall as part of the SS19 collection, it was an instant hit. The Prism returns in a new form with this Christopher Backpack.
On the work front, the The Dharma head honcho just launched the trailer of his upcoming venture Good Newwz. The star cast includes Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
