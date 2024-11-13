Karan Aujla's Mumbai Concert Ticket Prices Hiked Up To ₹15 Lakh & It's Already Sold Out!

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is all set to enthrall his fans in Mumbai in December this year with his 'It Was All A Dream' concert. And while fans are waiting to groove to his chartbusters, ticket prices for the concert have skyrocketed to as much as Rs 15 lakh, and if that isn't enough, then let us tell you that these tickets are already sold out!

Karan had announced that his It Was All A Dream tour in Mumbai will be held on December 21, Saturday. However, due to overwhelming demand, he added another show on December 22, and seems like that too is not enough as most of the tickets are already sold out.

A little fact check on Book My Show showed that the costliest tickets for both the days of the concert are priced at a whopping Rs 15 lakh! While the slot is still vacant on December 21, it is sold out for December 22.

The Rs 15 lakh pass grants VVIP seating and access to 15 persons, along with 8 luxury and 2 premium bottles of champagne, unlimited beers and energy drinks.

Tickets worth Rs 2.50 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh are yet to be sold out. The cheapest passes were worth Rs 1,999 and they got sold out within minutes of the organisers opening the bookings.

This will be the first time that the Softly singer will perform in Mumbai, and the venue for both the days is yet to be announced.

Besides Mumbai, Karan will also be performing at Delhi, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

Sharing his excitement for the tour, Karan Aujla said in an official statement, “This tour marks a significant milestone in my career, highlighting my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to bring the It Was All A Dream tour home! I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're gonna celebrate together and make some history!"