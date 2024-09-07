WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Gets Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During London Concert

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla recently performed live in a London concert and was attacked by the audience. A video of the incident went viral on social media, and it showed footwear striking Aujla's face during his performance in London.

In a video clip, the Tauba Tauba singer stated, "Hold on! Who was that? I f****ing telling you to come up on the stage. Let's do one-to-one right now. He also expressed his disappointment toward the disrespect shown during the live and stated that he would stop the entire show. "I am not singing that bad that you hit me with shoes," he added.

Inna Maada Ta Nahi Gaa Reha,’ said Karan Aujla when a person threw a shoe at him during a concert in London. https://t.co/P2lz9pQk8D pic.twitter.com/tPrne5YTNL — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) September 7, 2024

Karan also encouraged anyone with concerns to approach him directly, while the audience continued to cheer him on. The video of him getting attacked went viral on the internet. Many netizens shared their views about the same and supported the singer.

After the incident, security personnel quickly identified and apprehended the individual responsible for the shoe attack. The man was promptly removed from the venue, allowing Aujla to continue his performance. This unforeseen event has heightened concerns about the safety of performers during live shows globally.

On the work front, Karan is having a successful year with the release of his hit song Tauba Tauba and his forthcoming tour in India. The song went viral because of Vicky Kaushal's dance moves in the film Bad Newz.

Based in Canada, Karan is best known for his tracks God Damn, 52 Bars, Admirin' You, Goin' Off, White Brown Black, 52 Bars, and more.