Kara X Review: 'One-time Watch', 'Masterfully Executed'; Dhanush's Tamil Film Gets Decent Response From Netizens

Kara X Review | Instagram

Vignesh Raja's directorial Kara, starring Dhanush in the lead role, has hit the big screens today (April 30, 2026). The film's trailer had impressed one and all, the actor's fans were eagerly waiting to watch Kara in theatres. Well, many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "First 10 mins & pre internal 15 mins solid 🔥. For me 2nd half slightly better compared to 1st half. Emotional scenes not work, heist scenes so good 🔥🔥 Heroine no scope, new age dhanush asusal urrunu oru steal performance & my thalaivan suraj never miss. Decent #Kara (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Kara second half takes the film to another level 🔥 A sharp, high-intensity screenplay drives everything, with @dhanushkraja delivering a complete one-man show. @gvprakash’s BGM hits like fire, lifting every moment. A masterfully executed heist-style narrative (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Disappointed! The #Kara hype is a bubble. Aesthetic cinematography and a thumping score can’t mask a thin script. It tries to blend two different worlds but ends up being a lukewarm 'one-time watch.' GVP saved the film. Expected way more from this combo (sic)."

Check out the tweets below...

Kara has received a decent response from the netizens, and the critics reviews are also quite positive.

Kara Box Office Collection Day 1

Kara is expected to take a decent opening at the box office. As per early estimates, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 5-7 crore on its first day. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better than the collection can be more as well.

Dhanush's last Tamil film Idli Kadai had taken an opening of Rs. 12.75 crore. Well, it looks a bit difficult for Kara to beat that.