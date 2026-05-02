Kara, KD, Patriot Box Office Collection: Dhanush Starrer Shows Minimal Growth, Dhruva Sarja's Film Stays Steady; Mammootty-Mohanlal's Movie Earns ₹9.80 Cr On Day 1

Kara, KD, Patriot Box Office Collection |

This week, three major South Indian films have hit the big screens: Dhanush starrer Kara (Tamil), Dhruva Sarja's KD The Devil (Kannada), and Mammootty & Mohanlal starrer Patriot (Malayalam). While Kara and KD were released on Thursday and took a decent opening, Patriot was released on Friday.

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Patriot, on its first day, minted Rs. 9.80 crore at the box office, which is a decent amount. If fell short of Rs. 20 lakh to reach the Rs. 10 crore mark. A double digit opening would have been good for the film.

Well, the reviews of the critics and the audience have been mixed. So, it will be interesting to see whether the movie will show a jump at the box office or not during the weekend.

Kara Box Office Collection Day 2

Dhanush starrer Kara collected Rs. 6.20 (Tamil & Telugu) on its day one. On the second day, the film showed a minimal growth at the box office and earned Rs. 6.95 crore, taking the total to Rs. 13.15 crore.

KD The Devil Box Office Collection Day 2

Dhruva Sarja starrer KD The Devil collected Rs. 3.50 crore on Thursday. On its second day, the film earned the same amount, taking the total to Rs. 7 crore.

Both Kara and KD The Devil have received mixed reviews, so let's see if the movie will be able to show a good jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.