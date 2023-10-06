Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan Seek 1 Week Time To Appear Before ED In Mahadev Betting App Case

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan Seek 1 Week Time To Appear Before ED | ANI

Actors Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma and Hina Khan have reportedly sought one week time to appear before investigating agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mahadev app betting case. The celebrities were asked to appear on October 6.

Kapil, Hina and Huma, who were involved in endorsing the betting apps on social media platforms, will reportedly be interrogated in the capacity of witnesses in the case.

The actors have also received money for the same. In fact, actor-comedian Kapil reportedly attended the success bash thrown by the app promoters in September 2022.

Earlier, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were also summoned by ED. However, Ranbir sought two weeks time to appear before the agency. He is currently in Mumbai and was spotted a few hours back in the city.

What Is Mahadev Betting App Case?

Mahadev app is an online betting platform which is being investigated by the ED and the police due to its illegal money laundering activities.

The company, promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, was allegedly being run from Dubai, and laundered money through layered benami accounts. The scam came to light in February 2023, when Sourabh Chandrakar got married in a lavish ceremony wherein he spent Rs 200 crore in cash.

A few days ago, the ED had raided the offices of several celebrity managers in Mumbai and Delhi in the same case, and had seized cash worth Rs 2.50 crore.

Sourabh Chandrakar's wedding was also attended by other celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Elli AvrRam, Bharti Singh, Bhagyashree, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar, Krushna Abhishek and Sukhwinder Singh.

As per ED, Rs 112 crore was paid to an event management company for the wedding via hawala, and around Rs 42 crore in cash was poured in for bookings at swanky hotels. The listed celebs are expected to receive summons from the ED too.

