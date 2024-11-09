Kangana Ranaut's Nani Indrani Thakur Dies, Actress Gets Emotional: 'She Got Brain Stroke, Was Bedridden'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut lost her grandmother on Friday, November 8, 2024. She shared the heartbreaking news with her fans through an Instagram story on Saturday.

"कल रात मेरी नानी जी इंद्राणी ठाकुर जी का देहांत हुआ। सारा परिवार शोक में है। कृपया उनकीलिये प्रार्थना करें", which translates to, "Last night my grandmother Indrani Thakur ji passed away. The whole family is in mourning. Please pray for them."

Furthermore, Kangana revealed that just a few days ago, her nani had been cleaning her room when she suffered a brain stroke, leaving her bedridden.

Sharing a photo with her nani, she wrote, "Few days ago she was cleaning her room and she got a brain stroke, this made her bed ridden and it was beyond painful to her in that condition. She lived a wonderful life and became such an inspiration for all of us. She will always be in our DNA and in our appearances and she will always be remembered."

"My nani was a remarkable woman, she had 5 children Nana ji had limited resources yet she made sure all of her children got high education in good institutions and she insisted that even her married daughters should work and have a careers of their own, even her daughters got government jobs a rare feat in those days, all of her 5 children including women had their own careers, she was very proud of her children careers," added Kangana.

Kangana shared, "We owe so much to our nani ji, my nani ji was 5 feet 8 inches tall, very rare for a mountain woman, I got her height and her health and metabolism. My Nani ji was so healthy and lively that even though she was above 100 years old she did all her work by herself."

On the work front, Kangana is currently awaiting the release of her much-awaited film Emergency, initially scheduled for release on September 6 this year. However, the film's release was postponed due to a delay in CBFC certification, caused by concerns over religious sentiments and sensitive content.

Emergency was recently cleared by the CBFC, and the release date is expected to be announced soon.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late actor Satish Kaushik.