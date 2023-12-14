Kangana Ranaut Supports Smriti Irani's Decision To Oppose Paid Menstrual Leave: 'It's Periods, Not Some Illness'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani's decision to oppose the idea of mandatory paid menstrual leave for women employees. Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday (December 14), Kangana shared a screenshot of a news article and extended her support to the Union Minister.

For those unversed, while responding to MP Manoj Kumar Jha in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Smriti Irani said that menstruation is a natural part of life and shouldn't be treated as a 'handicap' requiring special leave provisions.

Reacting to the same, Kangana wrote, "Working woman is a myth, there hasn't been a single non-working woman in the history of mankind, from farming to house chores to raising kids women have always been working and nothing has come in the way of their commitment to their families o community or nation."

She added, "Unless it's some specific medical condition women don't need paid leaves for periods, please understand it's periods not some illness or handicap."

Kangana is quite active on social media platforms and she often speaks her mind on various issues.

Why Smriti Irani disagrees with paid menstrual leave?

In Rajya Sabha, Smriti Irani clearly stated that "menstruation is not a handicap and therefore does not warrant a paid leave policy".

“As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap, it’s a natural part of women’s life journey. We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint on menstruation,” the Union Minister stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Tejas in which she played the role of IAF officer Tejas Gill, who is on a mission to rescue an Indian spy alongside Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra. Released in October 2023, the film did not do well at the box office.

Kangana was also seen in the Tamil comedy-horror sequel Chandramukhi 2, in which she played the role of a dancer. Next, the actress will be reuniting with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star, R Madhavan for an untitled project. She also has her second directorial project, Emergency.