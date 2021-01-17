Kangana Ranaut-starrer Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi' gets into post-production mode

The much-talked about Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi, that features Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, is now set for the post production. Directed by AL Vijay Thalaivi and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, the film’s shoot has been completed recently. And now the producer informs us that the post production too has started.
“We have completed the shooting of the film. The post production work is going on. Film is shot completely,” informs Induri, adding, “Dubbing of the film with Kangana and others is part of the post production and it will start soon.”
Although many believe it is tough to work with the Queen actress, but when asked Induri about his plans to work with the actress in the future, the producer replies in positive. “We haven’t planned anything yet. It depends on the subject. We will definitely work with her. As of now we are busy with Thalaivi. We are waiting for things to get better,” says the producer.
All praise for the actress, Induri confesses that Kangana has done justice to the role of the former late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. “We have seen the rushes and whatever we expected out of this film, we have achieved it. Kangana is surely a great performer so we wanted to work with her. We feel she has done justice to her role,” he expresses.
He further goes on to say, “There is no denying she is an exuberant performer. All the phases of late Jayalalithaa’s life have been performed well by Kangana. I cannot point out any one phase as such.”
In the past, biopics have often attracted controversies for the makers. And when it comes to the late CM of Tamil Nadu, the audience’s devotion towards the veteran politician is unparalleled. But Induri is not casting upon it. “End of the day we are storytellers. We are not buyers of controversies. We want to make a film. We want to tell a great story. As a person I am always away from any kind of controversy. We want to tell a good story,” says the producer.
In addition, Induri’s next outing ’83 is also ready for release, however, he confirms that the film is for theatrical release. “’83 is ready to release. We are waiting for the theatres to open up completely. We are going to release it in theatres as it is a theatrical film and we don’t wish to release on a web platform.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)