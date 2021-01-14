Kangana Ranaut to star as ‘Queen of Kashmir’ in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda”.

Sources close to the development revealed that the new film will be bigger and mounted on an international scale, adding that the team intends to make a world class franchise of real-life women heroes. The idea is to bring forgotten woman heroes who have constructed the true identity of Bharat, the sources added.

Kangana and producer Kamal Jain will join hands to bring back the franchise, after 2019's “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi”. The actress had a meeting with Jain last week and locked their new script.

Didda was Queen of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice in battle. Her one leg was polio stricken but she was one of the greatest warriors.

Kangana plans to complete her ongoing commitments first and then start shooting for the new film in January 2022.

Interestingly, in September 2020, Ranaut had vowed to make a film on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

In a video posted to her Twitter account after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took it upon themselves to demolish her office for illegal construction work, Ranaut drew a parallel with the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

In the video Ranaut can be heard saying that she thinks Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had done her a favour. "I knew about the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Pandits...today I have felt them."

On work front, Kangana recently wrapped her shoot for the much-anticipated project 'Thalaivi' and has been updating her fans about the preparation for her upcoming flick 'Dhaakad'. Besides that, she also has a patriotic film 'Tejas' in the pipeline.

