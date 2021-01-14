Not Kangana Ranaut, Neetu Chandra was the first choice for 'Tanu Weds Manu'; was replaced on R Madhavan's recommendation

Actress Neetu Chandra, who's starred in films like 'Oye Lucky Lucky Oye' and 'Garam Masala' has revealed that she was ousted from 'Tanu Weds Manu' and replaced by Kangana Ranaut, on the recommendation of R Madhavan.

Directed by Anand L. Rai, the first two parts of the romantic, comedy drama film featured actors R. Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut in a pivotal role. Kangana and Maddy's chemistry in both the movies had sparked a lot of interest and the films also won the actress accolades from critics and audience. The 'Panga' actress even won a National Award for the sequel. However, according to a startling revelation made by actress Neetu Chandra, Ranaut wasn't the first choice for 'Tanu Weds Manu'.

In an interview, Chandra spoke about her journey in Bollywood and said that she was 'removed' from six films.

Talking about 'Tanu Weds Manu', Neetu told Bollywood Hungama, "Madhavan had said that there was another actress cast for Tanu Weds Manu but I recommended Kangana’s name. That’s how Kangana came in the movie because everybody approved of her but that actress is me who had signed Tanu Weds Manu earlier. These are the kind of films that kept happening. I was removed from six movies in the past. This is a journey and it is how I had to learn things and reach here."

She continued, "How do you continue? Do you think it depends on me? For any reason, the director thinks that if the hero is recommending somebody else, maybe the comfort zone is better. In this industry, I don’t come from the background to push myself like ‘No! I am going to do it!’ I stand at a position where I am helpless. You think I am not helpless? Yes, I am. If you want me to remove from a project, you think I can do anything? No, I can’t. Nobody can do it. There are a lot of actresses who are replaced by others but I think I take it in a way that this was my destiny. I have no complaints."