Kangana Ranaut Returns To Horror Genre After Chandramukhi 2, Teams Up With Rana Daggubati For Scary Picture

Kangana Ranaut Teams Up With Rana Daggubati For Horror Film | Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is all set to star in the upcoming horror film Scary Picture. The actress, who was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, will be collaborating with Rana Daggubati for the project. The announcement was made by Rana at HorrorCon India 2026, held in New Delhi on Saturday, October 31, coinciding with Halloween.

Kangana Ranaut Teams Up With Rana Daggubati For Horror Film

Speaking about the film at the event, Rana revealed that it will be directed by Ravi Babu, who has previously made several horror films in Telugu cinema. He also confirmed that Scary Picture will mark the filmmaker’s first Hindi feature.

"So, it’s a horror film. It’s by a director called Ravi Babu, who is a friend of mine. He’s made multiple horror films in Telugu. And this is his first Hindi feature. The title is announced here first. It went to no Hindi press; this is the first time we’re putting the intimation up," Rana said.

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Kangana Ranaut's Scary Picture To Mark Telugu Director's Hindi Debut

Kangana later reposted a video shared by an Instagram page featuring Rana announcing the project, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

However, further details, including its release date, storyline and the rest of the cast, are yet to be revealed.

Scary Picture will mark Kangana’s return to the horror genre after the 2023 Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. Directed by P. Vasu, the film also starred Raghava Lawrence and Lakshmi Menon, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Vadivelu, Radhika Sarathkumar and others.

However, the film failed to make a significant impact at the box office.