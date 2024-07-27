Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Aditya Dhar's Mega Collaboration With Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt & Others

Director Aditya Dhar announced his mega collaboration with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal for his next film on Saturday (July 27).

Taking to X, he shared a monochrome picture of these actors and wrote, "This is what movie dreams are made of!." Thank you @RanveerOfficial @duttsanjay #AkshayeKhanna @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun #JyotiDeshpande @LokeshDharB62 @jiostudios @B62Studios and my entire team for giving me this opportunity."

Soon after the announcement was made, BJP MP and actress Kangana reshared his post and shared her views about this collaboration. She lauded the makers for adding director Aditya in the frame with the actors.

Sharing the post she wrote, "What I appreciate about this announcement is that director’s picture is also among the stars. Film-makers are the real stars of cinema they must not be treated like ghost showrunners. Congratulations to the entire team."

Film makers are the real stars of cinema they must not be treated like ghost show runners. Congratulations to the entire team. https://t.co/YCovnxgcpo — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 27, 2024

This announcement has created excitement among fans. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios, along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor called the film a 'cinematic experience like never before.' He wrote on X, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal."

A few weeks ago, there were rumours about Aditya and Ranveer's pairing, which left the trade and film fraternity in awe at the potential box-office thunder their jodi can unleash. The principal photography for the film has officially commenced.