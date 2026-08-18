Kangana Ranaut Chants 'Ganpati Bappa Morya,' Poses For Paps At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai—VIDEO

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai | Photo Via Instagram

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was spotted seeking blessings at the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The actress was seen offering prayers at the temple as she made her way out. Kangana, who is known for her outspoken personality and public appearances, was seen dressed in striking metallic orange and gold tissue silk saree with a contrasting dark border for her temple visit.

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple

After offering her prayers on Tuesday, August 18, Kangana stepped outside and briefly posed for the paparazzi gathered at the venue. The actress appeared to be in a cheerful mood as she acknowledged the photographers and chanted "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Several videos from her visit have surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of her temple outing.

Check out the video:

Later, Kangana shared photos from her temple visit on social media and wrote, "Aaj Mumbai ke Raja Shree Siddhivinayak ji aur Mumbai ki Mata Shri Mumba Devi ke darshan kiye."

Work Front

Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which hit theatres on June 12, has not been performing well at the box office despite its strong storyline. The film was based on the true story of hospital workers at Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks in 2008 and highlights their courage, resilience and selflessness during the tragic incident.

Next, Kangana has Queen 2 in her pipeline, a sequel to the 2013 cult hit Queen. She will also reunite with R. Madhavan for an upcoming thriller.