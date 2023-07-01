 Kamal Haasan Gifts Brand New Car To Coimbatore Woman Bus Driver Who Quit Job Over Ticketing DMK's Kanimozhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKamal Haasan Gifts Brand New Car To Coimbatore Woman Bus Driver Who Quit Job Over Ticketing DMK's Kanimozhi

Kamal Haasan Gifts Brand New Car To Coimbatore Woman Bus Driver Who Quit Job Over Ticketing DMK's Kanimozhi

The car was provided to Sharmila, Coimbatore's first woman bus driver, on behalf of the "Kamal Panbattu Maiam"

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Monday gifted a car to a Coimbatore-based woman who quit her job as a bus driver over a controversy surrounding issuing a travel ticket to DMK MP Kanimozhi last week.

The car was provided to Sharmila, Coimbatore's first woman bus driver, on behalf of the "Kamal Panbattu Maiam" (Kamal Cultural Center) to enable her become a driver-entrepreneur, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief said in a statement.

"I was anguished over the recent debate surrounding Sharmila, who was a very good example to women of her age. Sharmila should not remain a mere driver. My belief is to create many Sharmilas," he added.

Read Also
Kamal Haasan Gifts Filmmaker S.Shankar An Expensive Watch For Key Sequence In Indian 2, It's Cost...
article-image

She would now use the car for rental service and become an entrepreneur, he added.

Last week, barely minutes after Kanimozhi took a ride from Gandhipuram to Peelamedu in Coimbatore in the bus driven by Sharmila, the latter had said she had to give up her "dream job" allegedly after her colleague disrespected the DMK Parliamentarian and also because her management accused her of seeking publicity by inviting prominent personalities to travel in the bus.

She claimed she had intimated her management about the proposed visit of the MP but she could not digest the "disrespect" meted out to the DMK leader.

The transport firm denied being informed about Kanimozhi's visit and insisted Sharmila had left on her own accord.

Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas Welcome Kamal Haasan To Team Project K
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

After SEVEN, Two More Surprises Await BTS' Jungkook Fans?

After SEVEN, Two More Surprises Await BTS' Jungkook Fans?

Kamal Haasan Gifts Brand New Car To Coimbatore Woman Bus Driver Who Quit Job Over Ticketing DMK's...

Kamal Haasan Gifts Brand New Car To Coimbatore Woman Bus Driver Who Quit Job Over Ticketing DMK's...

Roadies 19: Gang Leaders Prince, Rehea & Gautam Lash Out At Rude Contestant: 'Tujhe Kya Lagta Hai Tu...

Roadies 19: Gang Leaders Prince, Rehea & Gautam Lash Out At Rude Contestant: 'Tujhe Kya Lagta Hai Tu...

Teja Sajja's Magnum Opus Hanu-Man To Release On THIS Date

Teja Sajja's Magnum Opus Hanu-Man To Release On THIS Date

Rajinikanth Visits Annamalaiyar Temple In Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth Visits Annamalaiyar Temple In Tamil Nadu