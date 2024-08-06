 Kamal Haasan Announces He Will NOT Host Bigg Boss Tamil 8: 'With A Heavy Heart...'
Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil ever since it first aired in 2007

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Superstar Kamal Haasan, who has been hosting the Tamil version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, announced on Tuesday that he will not be hosting the upcoming season of the show. He penned an emotional note on social media, sharing with his fans the real reason behind not hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 8.

Haasan took to his X handle to share a note in which he stated that he has planned to take a break from the show and focus on his prior professional commitments. He also thanked the fans and makers for their unwavering support throughout the journey.

"Dear viewers, with a heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I will be taking a small break from our journey that began 7 years ago. Due to prior cinematic commitments, I'm unable to host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil," he wrote.

He went on to say, "I have been privileged to reach you in your homes. You have showered me with your love and affection, for which you have my everlasting gratitude. Your spirited and passionate support of the contestants is at the core of what makes Bigg Boss Tamil one of the best television reality shows in India."

"Personally, being your host has been an enriching association, where I have honestly shared my learnings. I will always be grateful for this learning experience. I sincerely thank each one of you and the contestants in the show for our time together," he added.

Haasan concluded, "Lastly, I would like to thank the wonderful team at Vijay TV, as well as every crew member who has been involved in making this enterprise a grand success. I am sure this season will be yet another success."

Kamal Haasan has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil ever since it first aired in 2007. The actor's hosting over the years has been one of the major highlights of the reality show down south.

