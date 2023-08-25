 Kalki Koechlin Was Told Her Part In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Would Be Edited Out: 'There Are 2 Big Actors..'
Kalki Koechlin played the part of Aditi Mehra in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in 2013. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it starred Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, Kalki, who plays the role of Aditi Mehra, revealed that she was warned not to do Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

While interacting with Bollywood Hungama, Kalki said, "I was told by quite a few people not to do Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani." Because it was early in my career, and it's all about strategising. People told me, ‘You’d be drowning in this film.' There are two main big actors, so your part would probably be edited out. They had those thoughts and doubts."

Recently, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completed 10 years since its release. Ranbir, Deepika, Aditya, and Kalki reunited to celebrate the success of the film with Ayan and Karan Johar. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, music composer Pritam, and Kunal Roy Kapur, among many other members of the film's team, were also seen.

