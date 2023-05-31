Ayan Mukerji calls Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani his 'second child' and a piece of his heart as film completes 10 years (WATCH)

Bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has penned a heartfelt note as his film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin, completed 10 years on May 31. Ayan called the film his 'second child' and a piece of his 'heart and soul'.

Released in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was Ayan's second directorial after Wake Up Sid, starring Ranbir and Konkana Sen Sharma.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Ayan shared a video featuring some of the most memorable scenes from the film. Along with it, he wrote, "YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that... Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me."

He added, "In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me… and I’m thinking they will say something about Brahmāstra, and then they started talking about YJHD ! So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years."

Ayan also shared several behind-the-scenes photos with Ranbir and Deepika on his Instagram story.

The film is a complete package of fun, friendships, romance and adventure. The romantic comedy revolves around two persons who meet during a trip where one falls in love with the other but refrains from expressing it. They drift apart but end up meeting again at a friend's wedding.

The film also starred Kunaal Roy Kapur, Evelyn Sharma, Farooq Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Poorna Jagannathan and Dolly Ahluwalia among others.