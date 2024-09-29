 Kalki Koechlin CONFIRMS 2nd Marriage To Long-Time Israeli Boyfriend Guy Hershberg
Kalki Koechlin CONFIRMS 2nd Marriage To Long-Time Israeli Boyfriend Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin was last seen in Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she played Siddhant Chaturvedi's girlfriend, Simran Kohli.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Kalki Koechlin CONFIRMS Marriage To Long-Time Israeli Boyfriend Guy Hershberg | Photo Via Instagram

Kalki Koechlin has now confirmed her wedding to her long-time Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg after dating for several years. The actress welcomed her daughter Sappho with Hershberg in February 2020, who was born out of wedlock. She shared the news during a candid interview with Hautterfly, where she also opened up about her past relationships.

Kalki recalled being in polyamory relationships in her younger days, talking about it, she said, "Now that I am married and have a kid, I don’t think I got time for that sh*t, because you just don’t even have time to see your own partner. But I think that it has happened in the past, and again, I think you have to be very specific about your rules and boundaries."

article-image

Earlier, Kalki had revealed that she and Hershberg took a 'conscious decision' to not marry each other. Thus, the couple decided to live together. She told told Mashable, "I was already divorced, he was like I am not interested in marriage."

The couple met at a petrol station on the way to the Dead Sea located between Israel and Jordan. Their connection grew as they continued talking over the years and they decided to have a baby together.

"He’s Jewish. Part Russian, part Polish, part Iranian. I’m of French origin, born and brought up in India. My first name is Hindu, my last name is Protestant. We have a daughter with a Greek name to whom we speak in Hebrew, French, Hindi and Tamil. We don't follow any religious rites at home but we share our different customs and food. We fight everyday about whose turn it is to do the dishes and we always split our dessert in equal parts," the actress revealed.

article-image

Kalki was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The duo tied the knot in 2011, later in 2015 they parted ways.

