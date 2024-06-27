 Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas Fans Burst Crackers, Cause Traffic Jam Outside Hyderabad Theatre For Early Morning Show (VIDEOS)
Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, released in theatres on Thursday

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 09:19 AM IST
After much anticipation and hype, Nag Ashwin's magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, released in theatres on Thursday. The film opened in theatres with mass hysteria as fans, especially in Hyderabad, were seen gathering outside theatres and taking to the streets to celebrate the release.

Photos and videos of the celebrations have now gone viral on the internet in which fans can be seen celebrating on the streets, erecting posters of Prabhas and bursting firecrackers, all in the wee hours of Thursday.

In Hyderabad, fans of Prahhas erected a gigantic cut-out of Prabhas with firecrackers sprouting out of it. People played the 'Bhairava anthem' from Kalki 2898 AD, along with other songs of Prabhas, and even danced to the beats of dhol.

In another video, Prabhas' trusted aide and mode of transport in the film, Bujji, can be seen parked outside a renowned Hyderabad theatre, and people gathered around it to click photos with it. Not just that, but as they waited for the theatre to open its doors, they showed their love for Prabhas and the other stars in the film by celebrating on the street, which even led to a traffic congestion in the area.

Besides Prabhas, Deepika and Big B, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in key roles. Not just that, but actors Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda too have cameos in the film, much to the delight of their fans.

Makers urge fans to not give out spoilers

Meanwhile, as the futuristic sci-fi film hit the theatres, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD urged fans to not share spoilers and clips from the movie on social media.

"This is a journey of 4 long years and this is the story of immense hard work put in by Nag Ashwin and team. There was no stone unturned in bringing this story to a global scale. There was no looking back or compromising in the quality. Blood and sweat has been put in by the team to bring this forward," a note by the makers read.

They further said, "Let's please respect the cinema. Let's respect the craft. It's a humble request to not give out spoilers, give out minute by minute update or indulge in piracy and spoil the experience for the audiences."

