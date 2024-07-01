Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Film Enters ₹500 Crore Club After First Weekend

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, is now officially a blockbuster. The film breached the Rs 500 crore mark globally after its first weekend itself, and is now poised to shatter records at the box office in the coming week.

Nag Ashwin's dystopian drama, which draws its inspiration from the Mahabharata, seems to be unstoppable, as it now has grossed more than Rs 500 crore worldwide. In India, the film is now a part of the coveted Rs 300 crore club.

As per trade analysts, Kalki 2898 AD earned a staggering Rs 85 crore on its first Sunday (June 30). And this time, unlike the other days, the Hindi theatres took over the Telugu theatres as the Rs 39 crore came from the former while the latter minted Rs 36.80 crore.

The total box office collection of Kalki 2898 AD, which released on June 27, now stands at Rs 302.40 crore in India.

Kalki 2898 AD scripted history when it earned a mammoth Rs 95 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest ever opener in the history of Indian cinema.

Besides Prabhas, Deepika and Big B, Kalki 2898 AD also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, with special cameos by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Verma, and others. The futuristic film by Nag Ashwin has been mounted on a budget of Rs 600 crore, and the makers have clearly recovered almost the entire sum.

Kalki 2898 AD is also set to have a sequel and the makers recently shared that the shoot for the same is almost complete, with the post-production work set to begin soon. While the release date of the second part has not been announced yet, it is surely one of the most awaited sequels of the coming year.