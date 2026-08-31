'Kal Pata Chal Jayega': Nikki Tamboli Reacts To Breakup Rumours With Arbaaz Patel Amid Cheating Speculation- VIDEO

Nikki Tamboli Reacts To Breakup Rumours With Arbaaz Patel Amid Cheating Speculation- VIDEO |

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaaz Patel’s alleged breakup has become a topic of discussion on social media, with the two fuelling speculation through their cryptic posts and social media activity. Recently, Nikki was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai, where she was questioned about her relationship with Arbaaz. When asked whether the breakup rumours were true, Nikki gave a cryptic response, saying, “Bas kal pata chal jayega.”

The breakup speculation intensified after Arbaaz shared a cryptic post about cheating, prompting netizens to wonder whether it was directed at Nikki. The two have also reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, further adding fuel to the ongoing rumours.

Even Arbaz said in his Instagram channel, "Kal main 12 baje video dalunga, story pe. Aaplog dekh lena, sab clear ho jayega."

On Monday, August 31, Nikki was spotted in Mumbai and was asked by the paparazzi about Arbaaz’s whereabouts. Responding to the question, she said, “Iska jawab hum nahi dena pasand karenge.”

When the paparazzi told Nikki that several rumours about the couple were doing the rounds, she seemingly responded sarcastically, “Abhi bahut kuch aayega sunne mein.” When asked directly whether she and Arbaaz had broken up, Nikki replied, “Pyaar hua hai aap sab se.” She then gestured by zipping her lips, indicating that she did not wish to reveal anything further.

Nikki subsequently asked the paparazzi to wait for a couple of days before the truth becomes clear. “Bas 1-2 din rukiye. Bas kal pata chal jayega,” she said. While Nikki’s comments have further piqued curiosity around her relationship with Arbaaz, neither has officially confirmed that they have broken up or addressed the cheating speculation directly.

Nikki recently added fuel to the ongoing speculation with her Instagram activity. She shared a selfie video on her Instagram Story featuring the song “Chhod Chhad Ke Apne Salim Ki Gali…” She also reposted a post that read, “My relationship status: I’m single, but there’s a man who’s not my man, but because of him, there’s no other man.”

All the speculations and rumours started when Arbaz posted on his Instagram story, “Cheating on your partner, then coming home to them and looking them in their eyes, telling them you love them is a whole different level of disrespect. I said what I said.”