 Kajol Shares Photo With Shah Rukh Khan On Karwa Chauth, Celebrates 29 Years Of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ | Instagram

Actor Kajol on Sunday marked the 29th release anniversary of her superhit film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", coinciding with the festival of Karva Chauth.

In the film, commonly called "DDLJ", Kajol and Shah Rukh played Simran and Raj, who love each other desperately and will get married only with their parents' concurrence.

Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra, "DDLJ" released on October 20, 1995.

Kajol shared the film's poster on social media and extended wishes to those celebrating the festival.

In an Instagram post, the actor also asked the audience to watch the film at Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir cinema hall where it has been running for more than a continuous 1,200 weeks.

She wrote, "29 years to the OG of Karva Chauth. Wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karva Chauth. Maybe go to Maratha mandir and see the film. It's 0 calories. #29yearsofddlj #ddlj." The 1995 movie was apparently one of the earlier Hindi films to have a key plot point set against the backdrop of Karva Chauth, on which many Hindu women observe a fast, praying for their husbands' long life.

A section of the song "Ghar Aaja Pardesi" from "DDLJ" plays out when Kajol's character Simran pretends to faint from hunger.

"DDLJ" will complete 30 years of its release in 2025.

On the work front, Kajol will be next seen in Do Patti starring Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. The film features Kriti Sanon in a double role, while Kajol takes on the role of a tough cop for the first time. Do Patti marks Kriti's debut as a producer under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films.

The murder mystery, directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, will be available for streaming from October 25.

