Kajal Aggarwal's First Look From Bhagavanth Kesari Revealed On Her Birthday

June 19 marks Kajal's 37th birthday and the makers of her upcoming Telugu film 'Bhagavanth Kesari' chose to surprise her on her special day with her first look poster.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the poster reveals Kajal engrossed in a book, sporting a bespectacled geeky look that appears adorable. Wearing oversized glasses and donned in comfortable casuals, the poster gives out a very warm and cozy vibe.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, the film also stars Sreeleela. Both the actresses were recently seen dancing together and bonding over the popular song Chilakapacha Koka from NBK's cult hit Narasimha Naidu.

The movie marks Kajal's return to Telugu cinema following her pregnancy and maternity break. Her adorable son Neil turned 1 earlier, this year.

Arjun Rampal will also be marking his Telugu debut in the film as an antagonist. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens, the film will feature music by S. Thaman. Expected to be mass commercial entertainer with a central family drama, 'Bhagavanth Kesari' is slated to release in cinemas, this Dussehra.

KAJAL'S UPCOMING PROJECTS

Besides the NBK film, Kajal will also be seen in Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'. Directed by S. Shankar, the film will also star Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani. Besides the massive multi-starrer, the announcement of Kajal's 60th film was also revealed ahead of her birthday. Titled 'Satyabhama', the film promises to be a female-led actioner.