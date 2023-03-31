Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal prefers South over Bollywood: 'Hindi cinema lacks ethics, values and discipline'

Kajal Aggarwal | Instagram

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has sparked a debate on the differences in the working styles of Bollywood and the South film industry. The actress revealed she prefers working in South and claimed that Hindi film industry lacks the ethics, values and discipline.

Kajal, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood films, spoke about the South vs Hindi film debate at an event.

Kajal reignites South vs Hindi cinema debate

She said, "Hindi has been our mother-tongue. We have grown up watching Hindi movies. It has been accepting and has been very kind to me as well. But I prefer the eco-system, the ethics, the values, the discipline of the South industry, which I feel is lacking in Hindi cinema."

She also added that South cinema is 'very friendly' and 'accepting'. Take a look at Kajal's video here:

Kajal added, "There are fabulous technicians in the South, wonderful directors and phenomenal content that is generated over all four languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada."

Soon after Kajal's video went viral on social media, fans praised the actress for her 'bold' statement.

Kajal made her acting debut with the Hindi film Kyun Ho Gaya Na in 2004 but her first lead role was in the 2007 Telugu film Lakshmi Kalyanam. She gained recognition SS Rjamouli’s Magadheera in 2009 and starred in several hit films in Tamil and Telugu.

Kajal has appeared in several Hindi films like Special 26, Singham, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, Mumbai Saga and others.

She was last seen in the Tamil film Ghosty and will next be seen in films like Uma, Indian 2 and Karungaapiyam.