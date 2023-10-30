 Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates 3rd Anniversary With Hubby Gautam Kitchlu, Shares A Warm Video Of Their Marital Bliss
Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates 3rd Anniversary With Hubby Gautam Kitchlu, Shares A Warm Video Of Their Marital Bliss

The couple got married in 2020 are blessed with their 1-year old son Neil

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
article-image

'Singham' actor Kajal Aggarwal on Monday extended heartfelt wishes to her husband Gautam Kitchlu on the occasion of their 3rd wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal dropped a special video which she captioned, "Happy 3 years around the Sun, together, best friend ! @kitchlug," followed by a couple of red heart emoticons.

article-image

The video features several romantic pictures of the couple.

Soon after Kajal dropped the post, fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A user wrote, "Wowwww congratulations."

Another user wrote, "Happy Anniversary to both of you." A fan commented, "Happy anniversary."

Kajal and Gautam got married in Mumbai in October 2020 and welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings".

article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Indian 2' which also stars legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.

'Indian 2', on the other hand, went on floors in 2019 and the shooting came to a standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

article-image

